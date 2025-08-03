Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 32 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after acquiring an additional 498,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after acquiring an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 69,701.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,114,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total value of $12,176,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.27.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $776.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $767.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

