OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 101 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $692,747,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,010,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $616,096,000 after purchasing an additional 97,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,541,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,035,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,324,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

