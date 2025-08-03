Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $4,139,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of MPWR opened at $785.62 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $715.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

