LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 11,047 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 3.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of Stryker worth $74,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $378.62 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.39.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.35.

About Stryker



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

