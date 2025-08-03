RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in RTX by 14,838.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RTX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,251 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,585,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,816 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,234 shares of company stock worth $4,439,755. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $158.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

