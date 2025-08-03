DCF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 399,008 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,687,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

