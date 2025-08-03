Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Visa worth $532,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 1.9%

Visa stock opened at $338.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $625.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.51 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

