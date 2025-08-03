NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in NIKE by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 9,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in NIKE by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 172,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabaud & Cie SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 11,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

