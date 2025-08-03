Tandem Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,169 shares of company stock valued at $82,908,609 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $244.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $686.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.