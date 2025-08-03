Delta Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

