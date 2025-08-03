iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Lessened by Tandem Investment Partners LLC

Tandem Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,349,000 after buying an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,059,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,490 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,651,000 after acquiring an additional 521,411 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.39 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

