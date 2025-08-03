Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $189.95 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.