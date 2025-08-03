Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,752,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $450,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $204.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $209.29. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

