US Bancorp DE Sells 152 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,778 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $483.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.01 and a 200 day moving average of $533.02. The stock has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.