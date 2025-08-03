Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $47,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201,068 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,154,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,814,000 after purchasing an additional 845,313 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,405,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3408 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

