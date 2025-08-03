Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 23,955 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $462.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

