Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 23,242 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 366,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $22,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BMY opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.60%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

