CCLA Investment Management Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.4% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $132,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO opened at $462.74 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.07. The company has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

