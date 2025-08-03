Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $150.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.02. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.