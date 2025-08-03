Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 85,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,981,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 513,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,463,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

