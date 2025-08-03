Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $817,759,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 218.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,552,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,596,000 after buying an additional 3,124,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.59. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.72 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

