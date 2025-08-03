PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $139,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

COP stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $94.07. The company has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

