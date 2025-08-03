Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $76,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,728,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,407,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,294,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $217.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

