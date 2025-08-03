Avalon Trust Co Boosts Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,083,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,548,000 after acquiring an additional 99,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $250.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $181.81 and a one year high of $296.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

