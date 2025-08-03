Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.36 and last traded at $99.57. Approximately 29,697,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 41,593,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $31,078,330.02. Following the sale, the director owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,142.27. The trade was a 98.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,026,690 shares of company stock worth $257,160,102 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Vision MN LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

