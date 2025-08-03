LSV Asset Management Acquires 5,490 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $67,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,532,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,961.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $9,697,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Arete Research raised shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.59.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $264.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.50 and a 200-day moving average of $371.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.56 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.49 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

