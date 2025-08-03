Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,126 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE DRI opened at $203.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $140.10 and a one year high of $228.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $1,514,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,006. This represents a 32.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. The trade was a 55.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

