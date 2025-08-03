L & S Advisors Inc Sells 34,518 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,518 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in State Street by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $8,667,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

