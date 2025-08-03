Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $574.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $544.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.69.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.