Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 110,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.