SCP Investment LP Has $475,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

SCP Investment LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $12,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 82,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.