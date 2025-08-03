Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,889,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,736,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,500,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.83.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

