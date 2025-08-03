TIAA Trust National Association Has $20.26 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,587 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 14,608.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,577,000 after purchasing an additional 835,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,016,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,512 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 675.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 780,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,615,000 after acquiring an additional 680,074 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.12.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.5%

BX stock opened at $170.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.68. The company has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

