SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $567.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $567.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.50.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

