SPC Financial Inc. Has $581,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,133 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,520. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $112.63. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

