Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

