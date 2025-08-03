Argent Trust Co Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after acquiring an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

