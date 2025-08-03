Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 176,150 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 125.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $37,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Shares of A opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

