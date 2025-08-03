R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,750 IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,421,000 after acquiring an additional 277,964 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $49,815,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,006,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,157,000 after acquiring an additional 207,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,375,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in IDEX by 26,868.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,660,000 after purchasing an additional 164,974 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.63.

IDEX Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of IEX stock opened at $159.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.00. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.