DCF Advisers LLC Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000. Alibaba Group comprises 2.5% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Arete lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

