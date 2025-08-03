CCLA Investment Management Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises 2.2% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.19% of Synopsys worth $123,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.3%

Synopsys stock opened at $618.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.36.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.33.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

