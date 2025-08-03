iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass LLC

M.D. Sass LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139,546 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of M.D. Sass LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $878,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWD opened at $192.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average of $189.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

