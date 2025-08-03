United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,964,000 after buying an additional 268,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,391,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $932,081,000 after buying an additional 648,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,102,000 after buying an additional 1,064,293 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,623,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,870,000 after buying an additional 200,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Redburn Atlantic lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

