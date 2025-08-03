Delta Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 154,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 404,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $982,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.89 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

