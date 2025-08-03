Delta Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,539,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 177,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $6,543,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $237.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $266.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.39 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,555,330 shares of company stock valued at $360,568,811 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

