M.D. Sass LLC Buys 35,054 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

M.D. Sass LLC grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 5.7% of M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. M.D. Sass LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $64,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $166.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.20. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $168.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

