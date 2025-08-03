PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 910,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $84,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ VONG opened at $111.18 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

