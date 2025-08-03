OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 5,500 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,377,000 after buying an additional 222,755 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after buying an additional 171,476 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,203,000 after buying an additional 118,942 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82,114.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,364,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,028,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DIA opened at $435.72 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.