Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $103.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.