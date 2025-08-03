PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $116.27 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $116,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,595,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,790,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,410,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,839,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,288 shares of company stock worth $29,411,601. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

